More rain pummels flood-swollen Houston area

Catastrophic flooding waters inundated Houston on Sunday and water released from three Houston dams starting Monday morning made the situation even worse in Greater Houston.



The dams released water due to a dramatic rise in the water level brought by Tropical Storm Harvey, which has pounded Houston since early Saturday.



Just 72 hours into the storm, Lake Conroe dam watershed received an average of 46 inches (117 cm) of rainfall, forcing the water level to rise 130 cm above normal pool elevation, the San Jacinto River Authority reported.



There was still a tremendous volume of water flowing into the reservoir, and Lake Conroe personnel were working to slow down the rise while rain continues to pummel the area.



The Lake Conroe dam was not the only one being pushed to its limit. Rising levels in Addicks and Barker reservoirs also forced authorities to release water from both dams on Monday.



Residents along Addicks and Barker reservoirs were asked as part of a non-mandatory evacuation to leave their homes, as engineers started a slow, controlled release of water from the reservoirs.



Flooding may become worse in some areas due to the release of water, officials said.



On Monday, Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner said that the priority is to evacuate people stranded in their houses.



He also confirmed that there had been three casualties related to Tropical Storm Harvey.



Turner said there are about 4,800 evacuees seeking shelters across Greater Houston. Analysts estimated the number may hit 30,000, and losses are expected to amount to billions in Houston.



Meanwhile, a US Coast Guard official said air and water teams had rescued more than 3,000 people Monday, while continuing to field 1,000 calls per hour.



The CenterPoint Energy company said that its workers are doing their best to respond to 100,000 people who lost power on Monday.



As heavy rains continued to fall across the Houston area, former US President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush issued a message of support for Houston.



"Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey," the Bushes said in a statement.



They said that they salute to the first responders and the local elected officials for their grit and determination "in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild."



The Bushes are longtime Houstonians, and after leaving the White House in 1993, the couple moved back to Houston.



Catastrophic flooding waters brought by the Hurricane Harvey which made landfall Friday night and then was downgraded to tropical storm have inundated Houston.



Forecasts say thunderstorms may produce more heavy rainfalls in the coming days into next week.

