1 killed, 8 injured as suicide bombing rocks Kabul

At least one person has been confirmed dead and eight others were injured as a suicide bomber blew himself up near a bank in Microrayani-eDuwum locality in 9th Police district of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, hospital sources said.



Security personnel have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures and several police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the site, which is located near the US embassy.



Officials have yet to make comments on the number of casualties.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.



On Friday, a terrorist attack conducted by Islamic State (IS) group on a mosque here in Kabul, killed more than 40 people and injured over 100 others.

