Pan Pacific Beijing opens

Lv Yuan, the general manager of Pan Pacific Beijing during his speech. Photo: Courtesy of Pan Pacific Beijing

Pan Pacific Beijing opened its doors to the public on August 20. The owner of Beijing Huitong Investment Co., Ltd., the manager of the Pan Pacific Group from Singapore, and other distinguished guests attended the festivities.A new addition to Beijing's growing hotel landscape, Pan Pacific Beijing houses 220 rooms and suites all subtly blended with modern luxury and classic Chinese elegance. The comfortable yet luxurious environment is carefully furnished with elegant furniture, soft colors and sophisticated technological equipment to give guests the most memorable hotel experience possible. Meticulous services also bring every convenience to guests, with the panoramic view of the city adding to the beauty of the space. The hotel also offers spacious office areas, independent marble showers and large embedded bathtubs.A rich feast is provided for guests to the hotel. The hotel's restaurants provide a variety of all-weather international delicacies to suit guest's taste buds. The award-winning Hai Tien Lo is an ideal place for guests to enjoy the exquisite new official dish. Guests can also enjoy authentic, delicious Japanese dishes in the elegant and comfortable Japanese restaurant. After a busy day, guests can relax and unwind in the hotel lobby and enjoy a glass of Pacific-style cocktail and fine snacks. The luxurious amber lounge is located on the 18th floor of the hotel. There guests can enjoy several of the world's top single malt whiskeys and take in the panoramic view of the magnificent scenery, which includes breathtaking views of the Imperial Palace. The lounge is also an ideal place for high-end business events and parties.Seven multifunctional conference rooms are also available to host anything from large events and weddings to more intimate private meetings. Guests at Pan Pacific Beijing can choose from a spacious Pacific banquet room or a comfortable five-room conference suite. The hotel's professional event planners are also on hand to help guests plan and execute the whole process to make sure their event goes off without a hitch."It is the first time that Huitong Investment has partnered with an international hotel brand, which is a new milestone. We have high expectations and strong confidence in the Pan Pacific flagship hotel," said Yu Dongxiao, the chairman of Beijing Huitong Investment Co., Ltd."The hotel will be an attractive place for finance, business, travelers and high-end gourmet fans. It will also provide quality, value-added services for Beijing's Financial Street and the Xidan area, which will support the overall development in Xicheng district."Pan Pacific Beijing is strategically located in Xidan's commercial zone, adjacent to the famous Financial Street and downtown area of Beijing. It is a short distance from top scenic spots, historical sites and attractions, such as Tiananmen Square, the Imperial Palace, the National Grand Theatre and Temple of Heaven.The elegance of the East and the warmth of the Pacific are combined perfectly in Pan Pacific Beijing. Whether it is for a business trip or a vacation, Pan Pacific Beijing's perfect high-end modern facilities, equipment, warm staff and outstanding quality service will create a relaxed experience for guests.Speaking during the ceremony, Lv Yuan, the general manager of Pan Pacific Beijing likened the hotel's opening to setting sail on the ocean."On this special day, Pan Pacific Beijing sails and will draw a magnificent blueprint," he said."I am honored to be with this family. I will lead the team to build the best luxury hotel in Beijing."