Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark provides free medical services in Djibouti

Doctors of Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark provide free medical services to local people in Doraleh, Djibouti, on Aug. 25, 2017. The Peace Ark arrived in Djibouti on Aug. 23 and was expected to carry out a nine-day medical service in Djibouti. (Xinhua/Wang Shoubao)

