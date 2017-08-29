Woman scams 3 million yuan from house buyers

A woman from Songjiang district has been accused of defrauding 3 million yuan ($454,200) through a scam involving the phony sale of two apartments to more than 10 separate buyers.



The suspect, surnamed Liu, took down payments from each of the potential buyers, including 1 million yuan from a single victim, surnamed Chen. After becoming suspicious about the delay in handing over the property despite signing a contract, Chen finally went to the authorities at the end of 2016.



To his surprise one day, Chen found he was no longer able to contact the house owner, so he immediately called in the police.



Under questioning, Liu confessed that she was heavily in debt and had decided to advertise both properties on real estate websites.



She tried to justify the delay in handing over the properties by telling police that the two apartments had recently been given to her by the government as part of a relocation package, and that ownership regulations prohibit the transfer of such properties within the first three years.





