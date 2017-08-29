Frank Ocean drops new track year after 'Blonde'

Frank Ocean has unexpectedly released a new song, a reflection on relationships set to a mellow R&B vibe.



Ocean put out the new track, "Provider," on his irregularly scheduled Apple Music radio show on Sunday evening.



"Provider" comes out one year after Ocean again gained wide acclaim for his follow-up album, Blonde, which he independently released a day after uploading an abstract film to free himself from a record contract.



"Provider" is set to gentle keyboards with his voice fluctuating between his rich, soulful range and hip-hop delivery.



Ocean made waves but largely won acceptance in the often macho world of hip-hop when he revealed at the start of his career that his life's first love was a man.





