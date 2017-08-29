No half measures in this year’s marathon

Organizers of this year's Shanghai International Marathon have announced that the customary half marathon competition will not be taking place this year. However, the 42-kilometer Full Marathon, as well as the 10-kilometer Run and the Mini Marathon will all be going ahead as normal.



The news was announced at a press conference on Tuesday where it was revealed this year's event will be held on November 12. It's expected some 38,000 runners will participate in the three races.



This will be the 22nd year that the marathon has been staged in Shanghai and online registration for the event will open to the public from September 1. The number taking part has increased steadily year-on-year.





