Dal Lake is a tourist attraction in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Every morning, vendors arrive at the floating market in the center of the lake with their boats full of vegetables. All the sales and purchases are done within an hour at dawn and the crowd of boats would disappear soon after as if the market never existed.Photos: VCG

Men gathered with boats laden with various vegetables at the floating market on Dal Lake at dawn on August 28. Photo: Getty Images/VCG