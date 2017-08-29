Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"A 1,000-yuan registration fee just to join a medical clinic is extortionate."The Longhua Hospital Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine has drawn the ire of netizens after a so-called "expert clinic" at the hospital raised its registration fee from 268 yuan ($40.55) to 1,000 yuan. The lead doctor at the clinic, Liu Jiaxiang, is renowned as a "master of Chinese medicine." Posters complained that the exorbitant registration fee would only serve to deprive lower-income patients of the chance to receive the best medical treatment. Other netizens, however, commented that it is entirely reasonable to increase the registration fee, commensurate with Liu's expertise in this particular field.