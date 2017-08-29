Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

balanced nutrition



营养均衡



(yínɡyǎnɡ jūnhénɡ)

A: I just walked through the produce market after I got off work and I saw that all the produce was really fresh. How about we make vegetable salad tonight?



我刚才下班路过菜市场,看到蔬菜非常新鲜。咱们晚上做蔬菜沙拉吧？



(wǒ ɡānɡcái xiàbān lùɡuò càishìchǎnɡ, kàndào shūcài fēichánɡ xīnxiān. zánmen wǎnshànɡ zuò shūcài shālā ba?)

B: Oh. I don't really like to eat vegetables. I only like to eat meat.



啊,我不爱吃蔬菜,我只想吃肉食。



(ā, wǒ bù ài chī shūcài, wǒ zhǐxiǎnɡ chī ròushí!.)

A: That's not good. You have to make sure you get balanced nutrition. You can only stay healthy by matching the right foods together. Otherwise, you will get sick if you don't get enough vitamins.



这样可不行,要讲究营养均衡啊。合理搭配膳食身体才会健康,不然,身体缺乏维生素,人会生病的。



(zhèyànɡ kě bùxínɡ, yào jiǎnɡjiū yínɡyǎnɡ jūnhénɡ a. hélǐ dāpèi shànshí shēntǐ cáihuì jiànkānɡ, bùrán, shēntǐ quēfá wéishēnɡsù, rén huì shēnɡbìnɡ de.)