Happy birthday:



While saving money is important, it's okay to splurge now and then. A new computer or entertainment system will bring the whole family countless hours of enjoyment. Inspiration will light up your imagination like a bolt of lightening in the darkness. Your lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8, 11, 14.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You are usually the first to offer help when others are in need. Before you commit to anything today, however, make sure any aid you provide won't come at the expense of your own interests. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



If you have exaggerated the truth or made promises you are not sure you can keep, today is the time to come clean. Things will only get worse if you try to avoid the reality of the situation. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will accomplish a lot more today if you work alone. Freed to work at your own pace, you will have the time you need to think problems through and find solutions. A financial investment will prove extremely fruitful. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



No matter what you do, patience and hard work will be required if you want to succeed. You are about to have a welcome reunion with someone you have been missing for a long time now. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



No relationship can succeed if the balance of power swings too far in one person's favor. Try to look at things from your partner's perspective and you will know what to do. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It will be very important that you maintain tight control of your emotions today. You will be able to accomplish anything so long as you stay calm. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You have more untapped potential inside you than you realize. You will be able to uncover this potential by looking for challenges that stimulate your senses and inspire you to reach ever greater heights. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The solution to a problem that has been plaguing you lately will be discovered if you discuss things with someone you trust and respect. The answer they offer will be so simple you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The best path to success is to form alliances with those heading in the same direction as yourself. There is much to gain if you put the past behind you and reach out to someone you had a falling out with. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your schedule is sure to keep you very busy today. You won't be able to take care of everything, so make sure you prioritize more important tasks. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A fierce emotional confrontation may pull you into a situation that you were not prepared for. If you find yourself losing control, do not hesitate to remove yourself from the situation. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Try to look on the bright side of things. While a positive outlook won't change reality, it will give you the strength you need to keep pushing no matter what. ✭✭✭✭