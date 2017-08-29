Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/29 18:28:39

puzzle





ACROSS

  1 NYC attraction for the cultured

  5 Circuit breakers eliminate them

 10 Wraparound garment in India

 14 Dash of panache

 15 Favre who threw bombs

 16 Run without urgency

 17 Things to appease diner patrons whose tables are not ready?

 20 ___ boom (jet sound)

 21 Mountain chains

 22 Aphrodite's child

 25 Score symbol

 26 Wharton degree

 29 Historic periods

 31 Hard puzzle to figure out

 35 Outrigger paddle

 36 Set of beliefs

 38 Used a firehouse pole

 39 What the foggy weatherman had when daydreaming?

 43 Crop grown by George Washington

 44 Nobleman

 45 Org. for doctors

 46 Gets with the times

 49 Deeply attentive

 50 Intermingle

 51 "Into ___ life ..."

 53 Pike's discovery

 55 Branches, to birds

 58 Small arm of the sea

 62 What the heavy-footed motorist had exiting the highway?

 65 Beige relative

 66 Slow-moving creature

 67 "Heat of the Moment" band

 68 Standardized thing

 69 Gets a decisive chess win

 70 Big name in computers

DOWN

  1 Kitty sounds

  2 Stew of various ingredients

  3 "The Magic Mountain" author Thomas

  4 Dickinson or Harmon

  5 Mob investigators

  6 Cafeteria server for liquids

  7 Tennis match makeup

  8 Principles of good conduct

  9 "Remington ___" (old TV show)

 10 Five-armed sea creature

 11 Operatic highlight

 12 Deteriorates and then some

 13 Not his or hers?

 18 Long, monotonous speech

 19 Brownish songbird

 23 Leftover food scraps

 24 Englishman in colonial India

 26 Cafe order, sometimes

 27 Packaged hay?

 28 Strong smell

 30 Modern navigation tool

 32 Good thing to have in your eye

 33 Little Havana's locale

 34 Spiral-horned antelope

 37 Purse part

 40 Knockout punch, sometimes

 41 Be optimistic

 42 Consist of, as a plan

 47 Dashing revolution monitor?

 48 Deep divide

 52 Reddish-brown dye

 54 Massage muscles

 55 Purple hue

 56 Makes a wrong turn or guess

 57 Number on a baseball card

 59 Use a surgical beam on

 60 Like Satan and his minions

 61 Duck in a tale?

 62 Diminutive ending

 63 Go with great haste

 64 Trains that rattle

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus