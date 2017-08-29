puzzle









ACROSS



1 NYC attraction for the cultured



5 Circuit breakers eliminate them



10 Wraparound garment in India



14 Dash of panache



15 Favre who threw bombs



16 Run without urgency



17 Things to appease diner patrons whose tables are not ready?



20 ___ boom (jet sound)



21 Mountain chains



22 Aphrodite's child



25 Score symbol



26 Wharton degree



29 Historic periods



31 Hard puzzle to figure out



35 Outrigger paddle



36 Set of beliefs



38 Used a firehouse pole



39 What the foggy weatherman had when daydreaming?



43 Crop grown by George Washington



44 Nobleman



45 Org. for doctors



46 Gets with the times



49 Deeply attentive



50 Intermingle



51 "Into ___ life ..."



53 Pike's discovery



55 Branches, to birds



58 Small arm of the sea



62 What the heavy-footed motorist had exiting the highway?



65 Beige relative



66 Slow-moving creature



67 "Heat of the Moment" band



68 Standardized thing



69 Gets a decisive chess win



70 Big name in computers

DOWN



1 Kitty sounds



2 Stew of various ingredients



3 "The Magic Mountain" author Thomas



4 Dickinson or Harmon



5 Mob investigators



6 Cafeteria server for liquids



7 Tennis match makeup



8 Principles of good conduct



9 "Remington ___" (old TV show)



10 Five-armed sea creature



11 Operatic highlight



12 Deteriorates and then some



13 Not his or hers?



18 Long, monotonous speech



19 Brownish songbird



23 Leftover food scraps



24 Englishman in colonial India



26 Cafe order, sometimes



27 Packaged hay?



28 Strong smell



30 Modern navigation tool



32 Good thing to have in your eye



33 Little Havana's locale



34 Spiral-horned antelope



37 Purse part



40 Knockout punch, sometimes



41 Be optimistic



42 Consist of, as a plan



47 Dashing revolution monitor?



48 Deep divide



52 Reddish-brown dye



54 Massage muscles



55 Purple hue



56 Makes a wrong turn or guess



57 Number on a baseball card



59 Use a surgical beam on



60 Like Satan and his minions



61 Duck in a tale?



62 Diminutive ending



63 Go with great haste



64 Trains that rattle





solution





