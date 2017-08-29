puzzle
ACROSS
1 NYC attraction for the cultured
5 Circuit breakers eliminate them
10 Wraparound garment in India
14 Dash of panache
15 Favre who threw bombs
16 Run without urgency
17 Things to appease diner patrons whose tables are not ready?
20 ___ boom (jet sound)
21 Mountain chains
22 Aphrodite's child
25 Score symbol
26 Wharton degree
29 Historic periods
31 Hard puzzle to figure out
35 Outrigger paddle
36 Set of beliefs
38 Used a firehouse pole
39 What the foggy weatherman had when daydreaming?
43 Crop grown by George Washington
44 Nobleman
45 Org. for doctors
46 Gets with the times
49 Deeply attentive
50 Intermingle
51 "Into ___ life ..."
53 Pike's discovery
55 Branches, to birds
58 Small arm of the sea
62 What the heavy-footed motorist had exiting the highway?
65 Beige relative
66 Slow-moving creature
67 "Heat of the Moment" band
68 Standardized thing
69 Gets a decisive chess win
70 Big name in computers
DOWN
1 Kitty sounds
2 Stew of various ingredients
3 "The Magic Mountain" author Thomas
4 Dickinson or Harmon
5 Mob investigators
6 Cafeteria server for liquids
7 Tennis match makeup
8 Principles of good conduct
9 "Remington ___" (old TV show)
10 Five-armed sea creature
11 Operatic highlight
12 Deteriorates and then some
13 Not his or hers?
18 Long, monotonous speech
19 Brownish songbird
23 Leftover food scraps
24 Englishman in colonial India
26 Cafe order, sometimes
27 Packaged hay?
28 Strong smell
30 Modern navigation tool
32 Good thing to have in your eye
33 Little Havana's locale
34 Spiral-horned antelope
37 Purse part
40 Knockout punch, sometimes
41 Be optimistic
42 Consist of, as a plan
47 Dashing revolution monitor?
48 Deep divide
52 Reddish-brown dye
54 Massage muscles
55 Purple hue
56 Makes a wrong turn or guess
57 Number on a baseball card
59 Use a surgical beam on
60 Like Satan and his minions
61 Duck in a tale?
62 Diminutive ending
63 Go with great haste
64 Trains that rattle
solution