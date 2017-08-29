Back to school to keep fit





Residents of Pudong New Area have been reaping the benefits of a new policy to open school sports facilities to the wider public.



In all, 272 schools have been involved in the scheme which is being spearheaded by the Pudong New Area Education Bureau.



The ultimate aim, according to organizers, is to make exercise opportunities available to all of the district's residents within a 15-minute walking distance of their homes, according to a report by news site eastday.com on Monday.



Doubts were originally voiced that a sudden increase in numbers on school grounds would lead to undue disruption to pupils and result in less time for students to use the facilities, said the report.



According to the bureau in Shanghai, however, volunteers have endeavored to overcome these obstacles by enlisting the help of security guards to monitor and control visitors using the facilities.



In all, Shanghai Pudong New Area is responsible for 336 elementary and secondary schools, and of the 272 participating in the scheme, seven are private schools and the remainder are public institutions, according to the report.



Source: eastday.com









Students exercise at a playground at a university in Shanghai. Photo: IC