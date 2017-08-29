Iran voices concerns over Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

Iran's Foreign Ministry voiced concerns over Myanmar's continued crackdown against Rohingya Muslims, semi-official Fars news agency reported Tuesday.



"The government of the Islamic republic of Iran is extremely worried by the continued violation of the rights of Muslims in Myanmar, which has led to their deaths and forced immigration," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.



Qasemi urged the government in Myanmar "to halt the continued violation of human rights of Muslims and end ongoing inhuman and violent situation in the country."



He also asked Myanmar to adopt a realistic approach to a peaceful co-existence with the Rohingya.



The Rohingya, one of the world's largest stateless communities, are fleeing in droves toward Bangladesh, trying to escape the latest surge in violence in Rakhine state between a shadowy militant group and Myanmar's military.



The UN refugee agency said on Monday that more than 3,000 Rohingya Muslims had reached Bangladesh in the past three days, as people told of how they fled for their lives from Myanmar's army.

