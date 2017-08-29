Consulate helps deliver a lifesaving response





Staff at the Consulate General of India in Shanghai have been doing their bit to improve public awareness of basic emergency healthcare.



In partnership with the Indian Association Shanghai, the Consulate premises hosted an interactive session on preventive healthcare and basic life support this past Saturday.



Two leading Indian doctors resident in Shanghai, Dr Choubey and Dr Arif, demonstrated basic emergency responses that can be quickly learnt and easily put into practice in the event of a medical emergency.



They also answered queries from members of the Indian community on preventative healthcare.



An orientation session on cardio pulmonary resuscitation was also conducted by the two doctors, who shared information on step-wise procedures to be followed in case of emergencies, especially cardiac arrest.



The two-hour long session was enthusiastically welcomed by Indian community members from Shanghai.



Source: Consulate General of India in Shanghai









Organizers deliver speeches at the interactive session. Photo: Courtesy of Consulate General of India in Shanghai

