The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
does not tolerate illegal fishing and supports Ecuador's decision to jail 20 Chinese fishermen, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Monday.
"Illegal fishing in any form has always been opposed by the Chinese government," Hua said, adding that "every Chinese company should stay away from the illegal trade."
China is steadfast in protecting endangered species and believes that the Ecuadorian government will deal with the case in a lawful and professional manner, she added.
A total of 20 sailors from China were sentenced to jail terms ranging from one to four years and have collectively been hit with a $5.9 million fine for illegally transporting protected species, Ecuador's Ministry of Environment announced on Sunday.
However local experts had said that the crew should pay $36 billion to properly compensate Ecuador for their actions, according to a Monday Beijing Youth Daily report.
The crew had manned the Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999, a trawler that was discovered in the Galapagos full of endangered species on August 13 after departing from East China's Fujian Province on July 7.
Over 300 tons of endangered species were discovered on board including hammerhead sharks, with some fishes' heads already chopped off, local police and the staff of the Galapagos National Park said.
The Galapagos islands were listed as a World Natural Heritage Site in 1978.
Its 13 small islands located 1,000 kilometers west of South America, the area boasts a variety of climates that make it the perfect habitat for a diverse range of species, some of which are endangered or exclusive to the area.
