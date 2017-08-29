Tomb of ‘China’s Shakespeare’ discovered in East China

The tomb of Tang Xianzu (1550-1616) was discovered along with his family plot in the city of Fuzhou. Photo: CFP

The final resting place of China's most famed playwright has been identified 400 years after his death, archaeologists in East China's Jiangxi Province announced Monday.The tomb of Tang Xianzu (1550-1616) was discovered along with his family plot in the city of Fuzhou late last year, officials from the Jiangxi Province Department of Culture confirmed at a press conference Monday.So far the three-month excavation has revealed 42 tombs, most dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), said Xu Changqing, director of the institute.Among the discoveries are six epitaphs believed to be written by Tang that included details from his life and family.The epitaphs were instrumental in locating Tang's tomb in the plot, Xu added.Tang's tomb was fourth among the 42 tombs, which Tang shared with his wife.Literature published in the nineteenth century also confirms Tang's tomb was located in the city of Fuzhou.The site will be opened to the public in September, with plans to develop it into a cultural tourist attraction, authorities saidTouted as "China's Shakespeare," Tang is most celebrated for four dramas, the most famous of which is Peony Pavilion, a story of love that spans social boundaries.Interestingly, Tang and the famed English bard died in the same year, 1616.Jiangnan City Daily