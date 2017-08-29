Scotland’s third Forth bridge ready

The Queensferry Crossing, the third bridge in as many centuries to link Edinburgh and the north of Scotland over the River Forth, was formally completed on Monday, concluding the biggest Scottish infrastructure project in a generation.



The elegant new bridge opens to traffic on Wednesday. With three structures rising like sails over its span, it is the longest of its type in the world at 2.7 kilometers.



It reaches 210 meters above high tide, standing as tall as around 48 London buses stacked on top of each other. Barriers deflect the wind and shield vehicles from the huge gusts common on the Forth.



The engineering feat needed 35,000 tons of steel for the superstructure and 150,000 tons of concrete. Construction took six years. Although the project overran by 10 weeks, its cost of 1.35 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) is 235 million pounds below budget.



The Forth Bridge opened in 1890, the first major structure in Britain to be made from steel. The second Forth Bridge, which will now be used for public transport vehicles, opened in 1964.



