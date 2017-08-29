Man dies in jump rope contest at furniture store, family seeks 1.8m compensation

A man died after he collapsed while participating in a jump rope contest at a Chengdu furniture store.



Huang Shidong, 46, was rushed to Chengdu North Hospital for treatment following the promotional event on August 16.



Employees at the furnishings outlet said Huang jumped rope 302 times before passing out unconscious.



He was transferred to 416 Hospital at 5 pm and was pronounced dead the next morning.



Huang's family is seeking 1.8 million yuan ($270,000) compensation from the store.



The company so far denies responsibility, and has countered with 50,000 yuan.



"We just promoted the activity," Zhao Peng, the store's manager, told media. "It was his wife who told him to join it and the clerk did not force him."



It was not reported if there had been a formal lawsuit filed.



Thecover.cn

