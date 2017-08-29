Man busted while on meth-fueled date in scenic park

The suspect surnamed Zhou was sitting in his car with a woman at the Nanshan scenic area in Zhenjiang when police approached his vehicle late on Monday.



Officers said Zhou, 27, appeared flustered when questioned about what he was doing in the park at night.



Zhou admitted to doing methamphetamines during their date, police said.



"They not only thought it was safe to take drugs in a park, but also felt there was a sense of romance to it," a police officer connected to the case said.



The two were taken to a local police station.



A search of his vehicle resulted in officers finding more than 20 grams of meth in his trunk, split up into 30 plastic bags.



Police said Zhou had denied the drugs were his, claiming they belonged to a friend who had been arrested 10 days earlier for drug use.



Zhou is currently in police custody in Zhenjiang.



It was not reported whether his female companion faces charges.



An investigation is underway.



China celebrates Qixi Festival on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar.



Yangtze Evening News

