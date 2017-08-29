Photofairs is dedicated to presenting fine art photography and moving images from leading international galleries and their artists in dynamic and cutting-edge destinations around the world. In its highly curated approach, Photofairs provides an elegant and vibrant environment for both seasoned and new collectors. In addition, tailored VIP and public programs are designed to create an engaging platform for the international audience. Fair destinations include the fourth edition of Photofairs, from 8-10 September 2017, at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. With this sole focus on photography, Photofairs offers collectors, curators and visitors from across the Asia-Pacific region an unparalleled site of discovery.Date: September 8 to September 10 (daily ticket, September 9-10, 11 am to 6 pm)Venue: Shanghai Exhibition CenterAddress: 1000 Yan'an Zhong Road 延安中路1000号Admission: September 9-10, daily ticket 88 yuanCall 6142-7323 for more information

Photo: Courtesy of Photofairs Shanghai