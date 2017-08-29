Word matters

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

"It is totally different from the certificate of qualification."So said a bar singer who graduated from a music academy in Chengdu, believing that performing music does not require credentials. Rumor has it that bar singers in Houhai, Xicheng district have been vetted for a so-called singing certificate, without which one can no longer perform in public. The Xicheng district cultural commission office said the claim was not true and that they were only inspecting whether bars have met the regulations for the administration of commercial performance. (Source: The Beijing News)