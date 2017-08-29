China-Argentina dam deal

Argentina's government announced Monday it was endorsing the joint construction of two hydroelectric dams in southern Santa Cruz Province with a Chinese company.



"Public works approved," said a joint resolution issued by the Argentina ministries of energy and environment, referring to the Nestor Kirchner and Jorge Cepernic dams to be built along the Santa Cruz River.



"Provincial authorities presented their positive arguments, highlighting the projects' contribution to clean energy production, promotion of economic development and employment outlook," it said.



The project is being undertaken by Gezhouba Group, a construction and engineering company that is also helping to finance the work, and an Argentine consortium comprised of Electroingenieria and Hidrocuyo.



The dams will provide 5,000 gigawatt hours of energy, enough to power 1.5 million homes and meet 4 percent of the country's annual energy needs.

