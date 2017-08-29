R&F Properties invests $1b

Chinese developer R&F Properties has reportedly reached an investment deal with a Zimbabwean steel company.



In the next 18 months, R&F Properties will invest $1 billion in Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Co (Ziscosteel), which can produce more than 1 million tons of steel a year, The Zimbabwe Mail reported Monday, citing Zimbabwe Industry and Commerce Minister Cde Mike Bimha



Ziscosteel is the largest integrated steel facility in Africa, but it has been shut for almost 10 years due to what analysts said was gross mismanagement, according to the report.

