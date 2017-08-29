Figuratively speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/29 21:23:40
33.8b yuan

Lottery sales in July, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, data from China's Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.

1.15tr yuan



Trade between China and other BRICS countries in the first seven months of this year, up 32.9 percent year-on-year, China Central Television reported Tuesday.

30



Third- and fourth-tier cities where inventories are 12 months of sales or less. The national inventory slipped to a four-year low, E-house China R&D Institute said.

600b yuan



Special treasury bonds the Ministry of Finance issued on Tuesday, with maturities of seven and 10 years.

235%

Overall solvency adequacy ratio of China's insurance industry, higher than the 100 percent standard line, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

Posted in: ECONOMY
