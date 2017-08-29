Figuratively speaking

33.8b yuan
Lottery sales in July, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, data from China's Ministry of Finance
showed on Tuesday.1.15tr yuan
Trade between China and other BRICS countries in the first seven months of this year, up 32.9 percent year-on-year, China Central Television reported Tuesday.30
Third- and fourth-tier cities where inventories are 12 months of sales or less. The national inventory slipped to a four-year low, E-house China R&D Institute said.600b yuan
Special treasury bonds the Ministry of Finance issued on Tuesday, with maturities of seven and 10 years.235%
Overall solvency adequacy ratio of China's insurance industry, higher than the 100 percent standard line, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said.