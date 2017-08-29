Chongqing University vows to wipe out influence of Bo Xilai, Wang Lijun

Chongqing University in Southwest China has vowed to completely wipe out the pernicious ideological influence of Bo Xilai, former Party chief of Chongqing Municipality, and Wang Lijun, former vice mayor and police chief of the city, following a recent inspection by the country's top disciplinary body which detected lingering problems at the university, including the weakening of Party construction.



The Communist Party of China (CPC) committee of the Chongqing University required all its members to be profoundly aware that the cases of Bo and Wang have caused bad influence on the CPC and the country, and the degrading impact of the two has greatly jeopardized the Party's cause as well as Chongqing's reform and development efforts, according to a statement released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC on Monday.



The university urged to step up political and ideological education for all CPC members by using Bo and Wang as negative examples, and asked its CPC members to firmly establish the four consciousnesses of the ideology, the whole, the core and the line, it said.



The university also vowed to strongly support the CPC Central Committee's decision on Sun Zhengcai, former Party chief of Chongqing, who was put under investigation for "serious discipline violation" in July.



Chongqing University's move came after a CCDI inspection conducted from March 2 to April 28 revealed the weakening of four consciousnesses and Party construction, failure in strictly governing the Party and lack of seriousness in Party's internal political life.



Zhuang Deshui, a professor at Peking University, told the Global Times that Bo and Wang's bad influence permeated many public organs in Chongqing, including Chongqing University.



"Rooting out their vile influence is crucial for Chongqing University, as universities are the important front for ideological work," Zhuang said.



Chongqing University is a key national university founded in 1929. Bo once inspected the university, and Wang was a former professor of the university.



Bo was sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2013 for accepting bribes, and Wang was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2012 for defection, abuse of power and bribe-taking.





