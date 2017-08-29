Efforts needed to increase mobile network safety

With China's expanding number of mobile phone users, the safety of mobile networks in terms of protecting personal data and the payment environment should garner wide attention, company representatives and experts said in Beijing on Tuesday at a forum jointly organized by domestic handset maker Sunshine Group and three other tech companies.
China's mobile phone users reached 734 million as of June 2017, up 28.3 million from the end of 2016, Zhang Jian, deputy secretary-general of the Cyber Security Association of China, told the forum, citing reports.
As China's number of online users also grows, an increasing number of them have faced "payment traps" such as logging into phishing sites and scanning unauthorized QR codes or being exposed to unsafe payment networks, Shi Xiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the Internet Society of China, said at the forum.
Another problem is leaks of personal information, which can happen if mobile applications "steal users' data without authorization," Shi said.
At the forum, Sunshine Group also unveiled its brand-new Sunelan X5s, which comes with the homegrown Professional Mobile Operating System installed. The system is claimed to reach the top level of mobile safety tests designed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.
"The new smartphone can better defend our smartphone users from potential mobile safety risks," Zhou Yiqing, chairman of Sunshine Group, said at the forum.