Home prices to rise 6.8 percent: poll

China's home prices are likely to rise by more than previously estimated in 2017 despite a flurry of government efforts to crack down on speculation, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, soothing fears the economy could slow sharply.



Property prices will continue to creep steadily higher amid heavy government intervention, helped partly by a shift in demand to the country's smaller cities, according to the poll, which surveyed 13 property analysts.



Average nationwide home prices are expected to rise by a median of 6.8 percent this year compared with a median expectation of 2 percent growth in the last poll in February.





