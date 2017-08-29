Electric car quotas to be unveiled

China will present its final plans for electric and hybrid car quotas in the coming days, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, adding that penalties for non-compliance are due to be softened.



Earlier this year, China said electric and plug-in hybrid cars should make up at least one-fifth of Chinese auto sales by 2025, with a staggered system of quotas beginning in 2018.



The rules envisaged harsh penalties for non-compliance, including the cancellation of licenses to sell non-electric cars in China, the world's largest car market.

