Electric car quotas to be unveiled

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2017/8/29 21:58:40
China will present its final plans for electric and hybrid car quotas in the coming days, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, adding that penalties for non-compliance are due to be softened.
Earlier this year, China said electric and plug-in hybrid cars should make up at least one-fifth of Chinese auto sales by 2025, with a staggered system of quotas beginning in 2018.
The rules envisaged harsh penalties for non-compliance, including the cancellation of licenses to sell non-electric cars in China, the world's largest car market.