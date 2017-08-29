Better use of scarce water key to Middle East’s future

Political stability and economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa could hinge on better management of scarce water resources, the World Bank said in a report released Tuesday.



With poor access to water and poor sanitation, the region is suffering annual economic losses of as much as $21 billion, according to the report, published to coincide with the global "Water Week" events which opened Monday in Stockholm focusing on innovative solutions for these issues.



The estimate reflects costs from healthcare and lost productivity due to illness and premature death from water-borne disease, Anders Jagerskog, a World Bank specialist in water-related matters, told AFP.



Hafez Ghanem, World Bank vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, said the region was living beyond its means in terms of water. "If we think of water resources as a bank account, then the region is now seriously overdrawn," he said in a statement.



Water scarcity also can spark conflicts, the report's authors warned. The "fragility and conflict" in the region can be blamed on "the failure of governments to address/manage water scarcity," Claudia Sadoff, who led the study, told AFP.



"The often-cited example is Syria, where decades of poor water planning made people and agriculture vulnerable to drought," she said. This in turn led to "failed agricultural harvests [that] contributed to unemployment and unrest."





