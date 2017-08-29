TPP countries consider amending stalled trade deal, meet in Sydney

The 11 countries committed to the Trans-Pacific Partnership are considering amendments to the trade deal, three sources said on Tuesday, as officials meet in Sydney for talks to re-energize the stalled agreement.



Among the areas being discussed, Vietnam has raised the prospect of changes to labor rights and intellectual property (IP) provisions in the original pact, one source familiar with the talks told Reuters.



Vietnam had been one of the countries expected to enjoy the biggest economic benefits from TPP through greater access to US markets.



However, the original 12-member TPP, which aims to cut trade barriers in some of Asia's fastest-growing economies, was thrown into limbo in January when US President Trump withdrew from the agreement.



Trump's move fulfilled a campaign pledge to put "America first" - a policy that aimed to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.



Although the remaining members have publicly said they remain committed to the deal, implementation of the agreement linking 11 countries with a combined GDP of $12.4 trillion has stalled - raising fears that other countries will follow the US lead and withdraw.



Eager to keep all members onboard, representatives from the remaining countries are considering changes to the original TPP deal, three sources familiar with the talks said.



"We're all open to evaluating what we can do and what viable alternatives there may be," Edgar Vasquez, Peru's deputy trade minister, told Reuters.



While no agreement is expected at the end of the three-day meeting, Vietnam's desire to shelve the IP provisions around pharmaceutical data is likely to win broad support, with Japanese and New Zealand officials also indicating their support for the change, two other sources said.



The original TPP agreement was seen as particularly onerous on Vietnam, which is forced to make significant reforms, analysts said.



"There's not much sense to agree to provisions they don't really want such as stronger monopolies on medicines if they are not going to get access to the US market," said Patricia Ranald, research associate, University of Sydney.





