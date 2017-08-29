Two civilians killed in PKK attack in southeast Turkey

Two civilians carrying military vehicles were killed on Tuesday in a roadside bomb attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir, local media reported.



The group detonated a hand-made bomb in Cinar district while two armored military vehicles were passing on the Diyarbakir-Bismil highway.



The two dead were from a contractor company hired for transfer of military vehicles from capital Ankara to Siirt province, the agency reported.



Security forces found a second bomb set-up just five meters away from the scene during the inspection.



In a separate incident, the PKK killed another civilian in Lice district late Monday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The militants stopped the car driven by Ramazan Mula and tied him to a tree before shooting him.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish government in July 2015.



Since then, some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians were killed in PKK attacks, while more than 7,000 PKK members were killed during government operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

