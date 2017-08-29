China, ASEAN to hold joint meeting on DOC implementation

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) will hold the 22nd Joint Working Group meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) on Aug. 30 in Manila, the Philippines.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine press briefing on Tuesday that involved parties will exchange views on implementing the DOC, boosting maritime cooperation as well as consultation on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.
Currently the situation in the South China Sea has been stabilized and cooled down due to the joint efforts of China and regional countries, Hua said.
"Parties concerned have returned to the track of dialogue and negotiation, and are committed to implementing the DOC in a comprehensive and efficient way, and safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea by controlling disputes, building mutual trust and boosting cooperation," Hua said.
She said parties concerned will continue the momentum of dialogue and cooperation, strive for more progress, and pave way for further consultation on the COC.