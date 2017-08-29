Finnish police release two more Turku attack suspects

Finnish police on Tuesday set free two men who had been held as suspects for the knife attack in Turku.



The two men had been supposed to appear in court in Turku later on Tuesday for authorization of their continued detention, but were released in the morning.



The two had spent a week in police custody. The police said they were no longer suspects, but would be heard as witnesses in the case.



The brutal attack on Aug. 18 in Turku led to the death of two Finnish ladies and injury of eight others.



After the two were released, only the main suspect Abderrahman Bouanane and another man are in detention for now.

