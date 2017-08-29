Typhoon-hit Macao to resume group tourism service

Macao's tourism industry is expected to resume tour group arrangements from Sept. 2 after being hit by two typhoons, the tourism office said on Tuesday.



Tourism office of the Macao Special Administrative Region government held a meeting Tuesday with representatives of travel agencies and hotel industry associations on resuming business.



According to the office, most of the hotels and guest houses already have their water and power supply resumed, while the other services concerned are being restored progressively.



Ten people were confirmed dead and more than 200 others injured after typhoon Hato struck Macao on Aug. 23. Later on Aug. 27, Typhoon Pakhar swept Macao again.



The tourism office will issue a safety reminder to members of the travel trade and urge them to get prepared in advance to safeguard Macao's image as a travel destination.



During the typhoons of Hato and Pakhar, the office had requested local travel agencies to suspend their arrangements of tour groups to Macao from Aug. 25 to 30 in order to prioritize resources for Macao's recovery.

