EU, Polish squabble on judicial reforms heats up

Merkel to discuss issue with EC chief

The European Commission, involved in a row with EU-member Poland over judicial reforms it says are a threat to the rule of law, on Tuesday defended its right to take legal action over the proposed changes.



In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she took the Commission's criticism of Poland "very seriously" and would discuss the issue with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.



The comments from the EU executive arm, the latest round in the dispute between Brussel and Warsaw, came after the Polish foreign ministry said on Monday that the legislative process overhauling its judiciary was in line with European standards. It called the Commission's concerns groundless.



"We have received the reply from the Polish government. We will now study it carefully. Regarding the point that we have no competence in this sphere, this is something that we would actually quite powerfully refute," a Commission spokeswoman said.



"The rule of law framework that sets out how the Commission should react should clear indications of a threat to the rule of law emerge in a member state. The Commission believes that there is such a threat to the rule of law in Poland," she said.



The Commission said in July that it would launch legal action against Poland over reforms that gave the justice minister the right to fire judges, a power that undermines the independence of the courts and violates EU rules.



"When there are clear indications of a systemic threat to the rule of law in a member state, the Commission can initiate a dialogue with that member state under the rule of law framework. This is precisely what we have been doing with the Polish government over the past year," the spokeswoman said.



In another sign of defiance against the EU, the nationalist and eurosceptic Polish government of the Law and Justice party has also ignored an order by the EU's highest court to cease logging in the Bialowieza forest.



The court will convene on September 11 to decide how to react to Warsaw's failure to honor the injunction.





