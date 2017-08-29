Wimmer joins Stoke

Stoke City have signed defender Kevin Wimmer from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for 18 million pounds ($23 million) on a five-year contract. The 24-year-old Austria international has not played for Spurs this season, though he made 31 appearances in all competitions for the club since joining from German side Cologne in 2015.



Stoke announced the signing on their official Twitter feed on Tuesday and manager Mark Hughes said that he was satisfied with the club's efforts to strengthen the defense.



Wimmer is Stoke's fourth permanent signing of the current window, and follows center back Bruno Martins Indi, midfielder Darren Fletcher and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to the club.





