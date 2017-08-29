Tibetan group spreads true culture, corrects misconceptions abroad

The overseas trip of a Chinese Tibetan cultural exchange delegation can help to erase foreign misconceptions toward the region and showcase a true Tibet to the world, experts said.



Sent by China's State Council Information Office, the delegation completed its two-day visit to Sydney, Australia and will proceed to New Zealand, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



The delegation introduced China's ethnic policy, Tibet's economy and social development status to local media and government officials. They also addressed sensitive questions about Tibet, the report said.



"Some in the West have a biased perception of the Tibet Autonomous Region, smear government policy and question Tibet's sovereignty," Zhaluo, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



"Sharing personal experiences of scholars, local officials and religious people could alter Western perception," he added.



The delegation serves as an ambassador of the true Tibet and promotes Tibetan culture. China will continue to boost Tibetan culture and religion together with a sound economic policy, Zhaluo said.



"The attention the central government pays to Tibet is the greatest ever. President Xi Jinping has given high priority to Tibet's stability and development," he noted.



Tibet reported a 10 percent GDP growth in the first half of 2017 thanks to the strong investments in infrastructure and consumption. The per capita income of its urban residents increased by 10 percent, reaching 15,292 yuan ($2,320), Xinhua said.



More than 1,700 Tibetan Buddhist temples, 46,000 monks and nuns, and up to 400 Living Buddha live in the autonomous region, Zhou Wei, chief of the Institute for Religious Studies of China Tibetology Research Center, said during the delegation's previous visit to Mongolia, Russia and Japan, the Economic Daily reported.



The delegation is expected to arrive in Auckland on Thursday, a staffer surnamed Zhang from the Consulate-General of China in Auckland told the Global Times on Tuesday.



They will attend a Tibetan culture exhibition at the Auckland Metropolis Museum on Friday and hold an exchange workshop Saturday with New Zealand's officials, Zhang said.



Zhaxi, a previous head of the delegation, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the State Council Information Office normally arranges at least four such trips every year.



