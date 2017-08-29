Modi’s visit not a trade-off for anything: expert

India confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend next week's BRICS summit in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.



"At the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian Province from September 3-5, 2017 for the 9th BRICS summit," India's ministry of external affairs said, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.



The BRICS Summit is a shared event of the five countries. The success of the summit reflects their shared interests and those of developing countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Tuesday.



The announcement comes a day after India pulled back its troops from the Chinese territory of Doklam.



"India's move paved the way for Modi's visit, because India won't give up the opportunity to attend such a summit which is of great importance to it," Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



On June 18, Indian troops illegally crossed the border and trespassed into the Chinese territory in Doklam.



There is no connection between Modi's visit and the end of the border standoff, and his visit is not a trade-off for anything, Zhang Jiadong, a professor from Fudan University, told the Global Times.



"The summit gives both sides a buffer. If India does not come, it will harm both India and China. So both sides chose to solve the standoff through a cooperative and positive gesture," Zhang said.



He added that it is unlikely for such a standoff to be repeated. If such a thing (the standoff) recurs, then China and India will be involved in real conflict, Zhang said.