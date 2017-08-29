Pickford out of squad

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/29 23:33:40
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from England's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to injury, the English FA announced Tuesday.
The uncapped 23-year-old, who joined Everton in a 30 million pound deal from Sunderland, has returned to his club for treatment on a muscular injury.
England manager Gareth Southgate has three other goalkeepers at his disposal in Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton, so has not drafted in a replacement.