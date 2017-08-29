Pickford out of squad

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from England's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to injury, the English FA announced Tuesday.



The uncapped 23-year-old, who joined Everton in a 30 million pound deal from Sunderland, has returned to his club for treatment on a muscular injury.



England manager Gareth Southgate has three other goalkeepers at his disposal in Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton, so has not drafted in a replacement.





