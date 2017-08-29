3 stars to meet in Berlin

Three of the world's top marathon runners will compete against each other for the first time when Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele takes on Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Wilson Kipsang at the 2017 Berlin Marathon on September 24.



The 32-year-old Olympic champion Kipchoge, who has the third-fastest personal best official time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 5 seconds, is keen to break the 2-hour barrier and set a world record.



Compatriot Kipsang set a new mark in Berlin in 2013 but his time of 2:03:23 was beaten a year later by Dennis Kimetto, who currently holds the record with a time of 2:02:57.



Three-time Olympic champion Bekele, 35, also came close to breaking the record in Berlin last year but lost out by 6 seconds.





