Sri Lanka selectors quit

Sri Lanka's cricket selectors resigned en masse on Tuesday, days after fans hurled abuse and projectiles at the beleaguered national side as they suffered another humiliating thrashing on home soil.



The five selectors, led by former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya, handed a joint letter of resignation to Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera.



The announcement comes midway through India's five-match one-day international tour in Sri Lanka, a series the hosts conceded Sunday with a third straight loss.





