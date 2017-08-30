Violent gas explosion in center of Bastogne, south Belgium, several injured

A gas explosion took place on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. local time in a house at the back of a restaurant, in the center of Bastogne, south Belgium, local press reported.



The explosion damaged the buildings in the surrounding area, left several people wounded. An emergency plan has been triggered. Several ambulances and firefighters are on site.



The firemen of the municipality of Bastogne confirmed that the explosion was caused by gas and they were not looking for anyone under the rubble.



There was no fire following the explosion. A seriously wounded man was taken to hospital by a helicopter.

