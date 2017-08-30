US vows to work with Sudan to normalize ties

The United State vowed on Tuesday to work with Sudanese government to normalize bilateral ties.



The US administration is serious to work with Sudanese government to normalize ties and develop cooperation in all fields, said the head of the United States Agency for International Development, Mark Green, according to Sudan's Foreign Ministry in a statement.



Green made the remarks during talks here with Sudan's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, commending Sudan for hosting the South Sudanese refugees and the opening of four humanitarian corridors between Sudan and South Sudan, the statement said.



It noted that the talks between Ghandour and Green reviewed a number of political issues at the regional and international levels, top of them the tracks of dialogue between the two countries.



Ghandour urged the United States to support Sudanese government's efforts aiming at achieving security and stability in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions, according to the statement.



In January this year, former US President Barack Obama issued a decision to cancel two executive orders imposing economic sanctions on Sudan.



The executive orders gave 180 days for a review before the sanctions are fully lifted to ensure the Sudanese government maintains its efforts on human rights and anti-terrorism.



However, in July, the US administration, under President Donald Trump, decided to extend the review period by three months to determine whether to permanently lift trade sanctions against Sudan.

