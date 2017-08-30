Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturer KTM sees record sales, revenues

Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturer, the Austrian company KTM Industries, has seen new sales and revenue records over the first half of 2017, local media reported on Tuesday.



During this period it sold 110,500 motorcycles, a 10.8 percent increase, resulting in 758.8 million euros (911 million US dollars) in total revenue, up 12 percent.



Its EBIT earnings were however five percent lower than the same period last year.



The Upper-Austrian based company anticipates total 2017 revenues of over 1.5 billion euros (1.8 billion US dollars), and an EBIT of over 130 million euros (156 million US dollars).



It is also presently undergoing a strong expansion effort, that includes the employment of 417 more people in the first half of the year, to take its total workforce to 5,486.



Over this period it additionally invested 40 million euros (48 million US dollars) in its Austrian operations, including at its headquarters in Mattighofen, and about the same amount in product development funding.

