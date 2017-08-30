Singaporean PM to visit US in October

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would visit the United States in October and meet with US President Donald Trump in the White House, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Singapore said on Tuesday.
According to the spokesman, Lee called Trump on Tuesday to express his sympathies over the loss of life and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.
Lee also expressed readiness of assistance in the disaster relief operations by deploying the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) CH-47 Chinook helicopters from its Peace Prairie detachment in Grand Prairie, Texas. Trump, for his part, accepted the offer of help and expressed his appreciation.
Singapore also took part in a multinational search and rescue operation after USS John S. McCain destroyer collided with an oil tanker Alnic MC in waters off the eastern side of Singapore on Aug. 21, leaving 10 US sailors dead.
The damaged warship is docked at the Singapore Changi Naval Base.