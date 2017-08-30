China asks for restraint on Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

China on Tuesday called on all parties involved in the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue to refrain from provoking each other and raising tension.
"All parties should exercise restraint and work together to maintain peace and stability on the Peninsula," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a daily press briefing when commenting on the missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The past has proven that pressure and sanctions alone will not settle the issue. The Peninsula nuclear issue is long-standing, intricate and complex, she said.
"The only solution is to resolve the legitimate security concerns of all parties in a balanced way through dialogues. That is the way to break the vicious cycle of endless nuclear tests, missile launches and military drills," said Hua.
"I suggest all parties calmly and meticulously study the relevant resolutions by the UN Security Council," she said, explaining that the resolutions consist of at least two parts: to curb the nuclear and missile development by the DPRK, and to resume the Six-Party Talks.
"Therefore, to those who simply cannot stop talking about sanctions, I would like to ask them whether they have been comprehensively and earnestly implementing the Security Council resolutions in a balanced way. Or rather did they put undue amount of emphasis on sanctions while making no efforts to create the necessary conditions and environment for the resumption of the Six-Party Talks?" said Hua.
Hua called on all parties to give serious thoughts to the "suspension-for-suspension" proposal China raised as a practical, feasible, fair, unbiased and effective way out of the current malaise.
China's "suspension for suspension" proposal requires the DPRK to suspend its missile and nuclear activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale military drills between the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK).