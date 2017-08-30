Typhoon Pakhar kills 3 in South China

Pakhar, the 14th typhoon of the year, has left three people dead in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local civil affairs department Tuesday.



Nine counties in Guangxi were hit by Pakhar, which landed in nearby Guangdong Province Sunday morning, just days after Typhoon Hato made landfall.



As of 5 p.m., three people had been killed, 213 evacuated, and over 140 houses damaged. Direct economic losses amount to over 25 million yuan (about 3.8 million US dollars) in Guangxi.



China's national observatory issued a yellow alert for Pakhar last Friday, and forecast that the typhoon would bring torrential rain to Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and Yunnan provinces.

