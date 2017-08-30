BRICS should safeguard trade rules: official

BRICS countries should safeguard trade rules and strive to strike a balance between free trade and domestic interests amid setbacks in globalization, a Chinese official said Tuesday.



Wang Shouwen, vice commerce minister, made the remarks at a BRICS meeting on trade remedies.



Given a weak global economy, trade measures have increased and are often overused. BRICS countries had suffered more than a third of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations in the whole world by the end of June 2016.



"BRICS trade investigators have been expanding exchanges and cooperation and reached more consensus on support for the current multilateral trade system and opposition to all kinds of protectionism," Wang said.



The vice minister appealed to BRICS countries to protect common interests of emerging markets and developing economies, to propel the development of trade remedy rules, and to fight against protectionism.



The meeting came as the fourth discussion of BRICS on the matter since 2012.

