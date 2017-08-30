Over 12,000 troops to participate in Russia-Belarus drills

Over 12,000 soldiers will participate in the Russia-Belarus "West 2017" military exercises on the territories of both countries on Sept. 14-20, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.



"The drills will involve some 7,200 Belarusian troops and about 5,500 Russian servicemen," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at a news briefing.



The two militaries will use about 70 planes and helicopters and up to 680 units of military equipment, including about 250 tanks, up to 200 guns, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and 10 ships.



The purpose of the exercises is to test the preparedness of the joint forces for ensuring the security of the two countries and their capacity to repel terrorist attacks or an aggression, Fomin said.



He added that the number of troops, combat vehicles and other armaments, as well as the number of planned sorties, do not exceed the level that is subject to mandatory monitoring required by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in its 2011 Vienna Document.



Notifications about the drills have been sent to all OSCE members and observers have been invited to the exercises, Fomin said.



He denied speculations by foreign media and politicians that the drills may result in invasion of some neighboring countries, noting that information about the preparations for the exercises is regularly posted on the sites of the Russian and Belarusian military departments.



"In conclusion, I emphasize that the West 2017 doctrine, apart from its anti-terrorist orientation, is of a purely defensive nature," Fomin said.

